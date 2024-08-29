 Indore: BSF Lead Cleanliness Drive On Goga Navami, Honouring Safai Mitras
Under the campaign, Shramdaan was done from Airport Road to Kalani Nagar and awareness was created among residents of surrounding area towards cleanliness.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 02:31 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Goga Navami festival, a cleanliness drive was organised by officers and personnel of Central Arms and War Skills School Border Security Force Indore in honour of Safai Mitras in Indore along with regional public representatives, organisations and citizens.

Under the campaign, Shramdaan was done from Airport Road to Kalani Nagar and awareness was created among residents of surrounding area towards cleanliness. It is a tradition in Indore that on the occasion of Goga Navami, all Safai Karamcharis are given leave in Indore and on this day, the citizens of Indore consider cleanliness as their duty and clean their surroundings themselves.

175 personnel of BSF participated in this campaign organised under the leadership of Tirth Acharya, Commandant, under the guidance of Bhaskar Singh Rawat, Inspector General, CSWT, BSF Indore. Along with this, IMC Member Ashwini Shukla, Ward member Shikha Sandeep Dubey, IMC Additional Commissioner Manoj Pathak, IMC Health Officer Abrar Ali, Health Inspector Sumit Patel, MUSE NGO Zonal Head Ayush Pal and team, along with personnel of CSWT BSF, carried out a cleanliness drive from Aerodrome Road to Kalani Square.

The personnel of CSWT, BSF participated enthusiastically in this campaign. On this occasion, contribution was made in the cleanliness drive on roads, as well as all personnel took oath to maintain cleanliness.

