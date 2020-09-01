Indore: BSc girl raped by school friend

Indore: A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping a BSc student in Rajendra Nagar area on Tuesday. The boy is her school friend and he took the victim to his place on the pretext of arranging blood for her father, who was admitted in the hospital a few months ago. The police are questioning the accused further.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said that the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused late on Monday night. She stated in her complaint that she is a BSc student from a city college. On July 25, 2020, her father was admitted to a city hospital and the doctors informed her family members to arrange blood for her father. Then, her school friend reached there and he promised her to procure blood for her. He later took her to his place in Mahadev Nagar area and raped her.

After the incident, the victim reached the hospital and she didn’t reveal the matter to anyone as she was scared of the incident. The victim told the police that the accused raped her many times, promising that he would marry her. But, later he reneged on his promise and threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the rape.