Indore Bribery Case: EOW Catches Panchayat Secretary Taking Bribe Red-handed From A Farmer In Exchange Of Construction Permit |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Indore, caught a panchayat secretary red-handed on Monday for accepting a bribe from a farmer in exchange for a construction permit.

The complainant, Mohit, approached the EOW stating that his father, a labourer, had purchased a 400 sq ft Economically Weaker Section (EWS) plot in Dolphin City, village Bajrang Palia. Mohit had applied for a building permit through the Zila Panchayat Indore, which was subsequently forwarded to the local panchayat secretary for approval.

The accused, Ashok Solanki, panchayat secretary of Sanwer tehsil, allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 from the farmer to process the permit.

Following the complaint, Superintendent of Police (EOW) Rameshwar Singh Yadav conducted a verification, which confirmed the bribe demand.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nandini Sharma was formed to catch the official. The EOW team sent Mohit to meet the secretary with the first instalment of the bribe. As soon as Solanki accepted Rs 8,000 in cash, Mohit gave a pre-arranged signal to the waiting EOW team. Officials moved in immediately, recovered the bribe money and took Solanki into custody on the spot.

The EOW has registered a case under Section 7(c) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. It also confirmed that it possesses both technical and digital evidence of the demand and the transaction.

"We are currently investigating whether other senior officials were involved or were meant to receive a share of the bribe money," an official said.

The investigation is ongoing as the team scrutinises the secretary s records to identify any further irregularities.