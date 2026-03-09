Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Traps Sarpanch For Taking ₹15k | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) caught a sarpanch red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs15,000 in return for granting permission to repair a hut in Seoni district on Monday, officials said.

The complainant, Shivcharan Nagwanshi, a resident of Palari village in Seoni district, filed a complaint alleging that sarpanch Ram Gopal Daheria was demanding a bribe of Rs15,000.

Daheria raised the demand after Nagwanshi tried to repair his hut situated on government land. The sarpanch stopped him and asked him to pay the first instalment. The matter was reported to the EOW in Jabalpur, and after verification, a trap team was formed.

PHE clerk caught taking Rs 2,500 bribe

Lokayukta police here caught a clerk posted in Public Health Engineering Department while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 to release retirement benefits on Monday, police said.

Superintendent of Police DK Rathore said complainant Kartikchandra Sarkar had worked as a wireman in the department and had retired recently. His pension and other retirement benefits were pending with the office. The clerk, identified as Arshi Khan, allegedly demanded Rs 6,000 to process and release the benefits.

After the complaint was lodged, Lokayukta police verified the allegation and formed a trap team led by Inspector Rajni Tiwari. On Monday, the team caught the suspect red-handed while accepting the bribe when the first instalment of Rs 2,500 was handed over at the office.