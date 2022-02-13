Indore: Braveheart 16-yr-old calls up Child Line to stop her marriage

Indore

A 16-year-old girl who was being forcibly married to a 29-year-old man in Indore on Saturday called up Child Line helpline number 1098 to complain about her predicament.



On receiving the complaint, officials of Child Line, women and child development department, Laddo campaign, and Juni Indore police reached Habalani premises, Patel Nagar and talked to the girl's parents. The girl's age was verified from her identification cards and she was found to be 16. Full information regarding the family was recorded by the team.



The girl was left with her parents only after they signed a stamp paper stating that they will not marry off the girl before she reaches marriageable age.

The girl's family was warned that if they were found at fault again, action would be taken against them under Child Marriage Prohibition Act.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:20 AM IST