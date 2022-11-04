Indore: Boy from Alirajpur dies after falling from a height

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy died after falling from a height in the Lasudia area, police said on Friday. He had come to the city from Alirajpur looking for work and also to buy a dress for himself.

SI GR Solanki from the Lasudia police station said that the deceased has been identified as Ritesh Chouhan, a resident of a village in the Alirajpur district. He fell from an under-construction building in the Arandiya area on Bypass Road on Thursday. He was unidentified as no identity document was recovered from him. On Friday, he was identified by a person from his village living in the city and informed his family.

Elder sister Resham informed the media persons that Ritesh came to the city looking for a job and he also wanted to buy a new dress for himself. He had come alone when his family members refused to come with him. Police said that Ritesh fell from the top of a building, but the exact circumstances of the incident are being investigated, police said.