Indore: Bowled by India, Spanish Nomads say… Bharat Mahan!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Among all the fourteen countries we have been to, India has served us with the best hospitality,” said Laia de Sans from Spain. The group of three ‘Nomads’ are on a road trip and have been travelling around the world in their customised Caravan. The group has been in India for the past one month exploring different cultural regions.

A group of three Spaniards named, Laia de Sans, Sergio Maria and Martin Pera have travelled to 14 countries in the past 8 months and have entered India through Pakistan. Seeking to explore the world and its people, the members of this group gave up their high-income jobs and hopped onto their Caravan and decided to vroom out on an exploration.

“I was bored with my regular routine and was planning to conceive, suddenly I thought… ‘What if’… what if I do not want to be a mother and then my partner Martin and I decided to explore the world,” said Laia.

“We have travelled to 14 countries, including Iran, Turkey, and Pakistan and in India we received the best hospitality. The Indians’ free spirit to know and the yearn to learn clicked with our mindset. We have been here for the past one month and I personally do not want to leave the country,” said Sergio Maria.

Shattering the misconception

“India is not at all like what we heard about it in European countries,” said Laia. She told the Free Press that Europeans believe that Indians are racist and dirty, but we have had a pleasant experience. We entered the country through Pakistan and suddenly there was this feel-good factor. When I was in Iran and Pakistan, I used to cover myself as per the restrictions, on the contrary, in India we have felt like being in a free and lively nation.”

Indian’s lip-smacking food is the best

Laia is a vegetarian and according to her, it is difficult to find good vegetarian delicacies. However, India provided her with the best food. Sergio said, “The food we have had India is par

excellence and the best thing about it is the spices and the variety of food the nation has. Every state and every city has their own specialty and that makes India so unique.”

Every Indian is an artisan

“In India, we have seen generations dedicated to a single form of art. I myself love to draw, while music is my passion. I have seen people in India having an ability to outstand the varieties of art form where every individual has something unique to present,” said Sergio.

India feels like HOME

Being a traveller comes with a lot of challenges. Wherever we go, we seek to get along and look for belongingness. The Nomads group said that India feels like home, they said in unison, “Sense of belongingness and trust is something we have learnt here and we will be taking this generosity with us all the way. THANK YOU, INDIA for being the best nation we have been to so far.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)