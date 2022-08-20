Indore: Boost to e-vehicles; now, you can use domestic power connection to charge e-vehicles

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you own an e-vehicle then there’s good news for you. From now on, you can charge your vehicle from your own domestic, non-domestic or industrial power connection. There are around 8,000 e-vehicles running in the city.

The Discom officials informed about the change in rules following orders of the MP Electricity Regulatory Commission.

MP Regulatory Commission made it clear that one can charge only his own e-vehicle from his power connection, but he cannot charge the e-vehicles of others.

“The power company will give all possible help to the e-vehicle owners and operators. The power company has also opened the first state-of-the-art charging station in the city at Pologround”, said Amit Tomar, managing director, west DISCOM.

Power demand has increased due to EVs

The rising number of electrical appliances like water pumps, fans, coolers, heaters, fridges, TVs, fans, exhausts, bells, hair dryers, computers, and air conditioners in the city had increased power demand. Now e-vehicles have further increased the power consumption.

Discom officials said that the demand for electricity in the city is continuously increasing. During the summer this year, the supply was up to 125 crore units in a single day and power demand also crossed 600 MW in a single day.

Consumption of EVs

The city has 3,100 e-rickshaws and 3,200 e-scooters. E-rickshaws consume a minimum of three units daily and 120 units every month. While e-cars use 10 units daily and 310 units monthly, e-scooters use around 1 to 1.5 units daily and 40 units monthly. The bus consumes 40 units of electricity in a day and around 1,300 units in a month.

Official said e-vehicles can be run at only twenty to thirty per cent of the cost compared to vehicles using other fuel. For this reason, the number of e-vehicles is increasing continuously.

Read Also Indore: Adventure agencies planning trip to tourist spots despite ban