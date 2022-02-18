Indore: Bollywood actor Atul Shrivastava shares 'success-mantras' to EMRC students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar was organised on Thursday at Audio Visual Research Centre (EMRC) DAVV in which actor Atul Shrivastava shared his experience in Bollywood and gave success-mantras to the students.



He said, “If you want success in any field, empty yourself like an empty glass. Let go of your prejudices and egos and become receptive”. Atul has worked in films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Stree, and other such films.



He shared his Bollywood journey with the students. He told students that he was an artist since childhood, and initially he used to act in front of his family. Then he thought of working in the theatre and after graduation learned acting from Bhartendu Natya Academy, Lucknow.



After this, he worked in many advertisements, serials, etc. After 10 years of hard work in the industry, he got a break in films from "Munna Bhai MBBS".



He explained the difference between 'actor' and 'performer'. 'Performer' can make people laugh, cry etc, but an actor brings different characters into life according to the needs of the script.



He asked the students to write a diary. "Every night before going to sleep, write in your diary what you did wrong today. Speak the truth to yourself and try to rectify your mistakes." He asked the students to focus on only completing their tasks.



Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:51 AM IST