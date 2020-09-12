Indore: Bohra Samaj marching ahead to make Ward 73 a zero-waste

Indore: Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, a campaign has been started by the Indore Municipal Corporation to make 5 wards - Ward 4, 32, 47, 66 and 73 of the city as a zero-waste wards. Under this campaign residents of Ward 73 along with the association of Dawoodi Bohra society met IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal on Saturday.

In the meeting, Commissioner Pal appreciated the support of Dawoodi Bohra Samaj towards the campaign. She said that it is wonderful that people are coming forward to make their ward a zero-waste ward.



On this occasion, senior members of Dawoodi Bohra Samaj said that every citizen of the ward as well as all the members of Dawoodi Bohra Samaj resided in the ward are working to make their ward a zero waste ward and their house a zero-waste place.

They said that the Dawoodi Bohra Samaj members are working on 4R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Refuge) principle. The Samaj members will also do home composting from the wet waste and will provide the dry waste to the corporation. Along with this, the Samaj will boycott polythene and plastic carry bags and will use eco-friendly bins. Along with segregating the wet and dry waste in their houses, the third dustbin for domestic organic waste will also be kept. Also, all the people of society will do rain water harvesting for saving water.



Bekar Se Aakar Campaign (Useful from Useless)

In contributing in the campaign to make Ward 73 a zero-waste ward the Dawoodi Bohra Samaj and the ward residents have used waste items to make pottery, granary-water stands for birds and other items. The people from ward 73 showed the items to the IMC commissioner. The residents themselves started the Bekar Se Aakar campaign under which they are reusing the products.



Pledge of Cleanliness

The Dawoodi Bohra Samaj members presented the work done by the Burhani Foundation towards the zero-waste campaign. They also took an oath of maintaining cleanliness and putting their efforts to make the IMC zero-waste campaign successful. Home Composting Bins were also provided by Commissioner Pal to the members present in the meeting for daily processing of wet waste in their homes itself.