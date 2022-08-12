Indore: Body of drowned youth recovered from bushes

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of the youth who drowned in a nullah in the Chandan Nagar area on Wednesday was recovered from the bushes a few metres away from the spot on Thursday. The police have sent the body for an autopsy and started an investigation.

Chandan Nagar police station-in-charge Abhay Nema said the youth, Jafar Khan, 23, a resident of the Chandan Nagar area, drowned in the nullah during heavy rain in the city on Wednesday afternoon. Since then, the rescue team and the police had been searching for him. On Thursday, his body was recovered about 200 metres away from the spot where he drowned. It was stuck in the bushes. No external injury marks were found on his body. The police said that the water of the nullah was flowing at a high speed due to heavy rain in the city on Wednesday.

The woman who drowned in a nullah in the Vishal Nagar could not be rescued, and neither her body recovered, till the filing of this report. Although locals said the woman had jumped into the nullah, the police believe she fell into the gushing waters behind her house while throwing out domestic waste.

