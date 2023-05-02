Indore: Black spots on roads to be identified

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All black spots on the roads in the city will be identified and their technical faults would be rectified. Also, the squares where there is a heavy flow of traffic would be identified and solutions would be found to ease the pressure.

A sub-committee has been constituted for this purpose, said collector Ilayaraja T at a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, held here on Monday.

Apart from the collector who presided over the meeting, DCP traffic Manish Agarwal, ADM Ajaydev Sharma, officials of transport, public works, health, and national highway departments, among others were present.

At the meeting, discussions were held regarding the strengthening of traffic system in the city, increasing awareness of traffic rules, prevention of road accidents and removal of technical and other problems on the black spots.

It was informed in the meeting that a campaign will be launched to create awareness about traffic rules and to ensure that they are followed. Public awareness and training sub-committee has been constituted to implement this campaign and to provide training etc.

The deputy commissioner of traffic police, regional transport officer, additional superintendent of police (rural), additional director of higher education and district education officer have been included in this committee.

Similarly, it was stated that a technical sub-committee has been constituted to find out the technical flaws in the black spots and other busy squares of the city and submit a report to remove them. Manager MPRDC, executive engineer PWD Division Number-2, manager NHAI, manager PMGSY, SE IDA, executive engineer of IMC and HOD (Civil) GSITS have been included in this committee.

A disaster sub-committee has also been constituted to make immediate arrangements for treatment, ambulance etc. in case of emergency. Commissioner IMC, dean, MGM Medical College, chief medical and health officer, superintendent of fire brigade and district commandant home guard are included in the committee.

Similarly, a compliance sub-committee has been constituted for traffic rules and accident prevention and implementation of suggestions. Deputy commissioner of police (Headquarters), deputy commissioner of traffic police, regional transport officer, additional superintendent of police (Rural) and executive engineer PWD Division Number-2 have been included in the committee.

The collector gave instructions to take effective action regarding the prevention of road accidents. He said that immediate action should be taken to remove the technical problems on the identified black spots. The sub-committee constituted in this regard should submit its report soon. He asked the traffic police to submit a detailed analysis report regarding the road accident deaths that took place last year. He also directed them to run a campaign to create awareness about traffic rules. He also talked about taking the help of public representatives in this campaign.