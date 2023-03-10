Indore: BJP will form government with 2/3rd majority, claims Kailash Vijayvargiya

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Describing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Ladli Behna Yojana as ‘a game changer’, Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has claimed that the saffron party will form the government in Madhya Pradesh with a two-thirds majority.

“Ladli Behna Yojana is going to be a game changer in assembly elections (scheduled this year). I am confident that we are going to form government with two-thirds majority,” he told reporters.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘strong leader’, Vijayvargiya said that it is rare to see that some leader not only provide leadership in his country but also to the world.

“Today, Modi is such a leader. His leadership quality is exceptional,” he added.

To a query, the senior BJP leader said that the party always tries to give 25 per cent of election tickets to new faces.

“This time also, we will again try to give 25 per cent tickets to new candidates,” he added.