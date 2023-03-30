Indore: BJP using diversionary tactics to save Adani, says Congress

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National spokesperson of All India Congress Committee Sujata Paul said that BJP is using diversionary tactics to save Adani and not letting the Parliament to run.

“It is for the first time in the history of India that a ruling party is disrupting the Parliament and not letting it function. BJP is using all tactics to save Adani and to suppress the voice of Opposition which is asking questions against Prime Minister Narendra Modi being hand in glove with Adani,” she said.

Paul was addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

“Just nine days after Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament on Adani’s scam, the defamation case against him was revived. Moreover, the speeches of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and that of Rahul Gandhi (almost entirely) on Adani’s scam was expunged from Parliament records,” she alleged adding “Rahul Gandhi had asked two simple questions on the Adani mega scam i.e. who invested Rs 20,000 crore in shell companies. There is a Chinese national involved in this but why is nobody asking the question, who is this Chinese national? Similarly, he asked about the Prime Minister’s relationship with Adani?.”

The party’s national spokesperson said that Rahul Gandhi was attacked by BJP ministers and denied an opportunity to speak in Parliament despite three requests to the Speaker, including two written requests, and one meeting. This clearly shows that PM Modi doesn’t want his relationship with Adani to be exposed.