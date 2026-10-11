Indore BJP MLA Golu Shukla's Supporters Allegedly Assaulted At Aerodrome PS, TI Among Five Cops Removed | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos prevailed at Aerodrome police station late Friday night after supporters of BJP MLA Golu Shukla confronted police over alleged delays in taking action on an assault complaint.

The confrontation and alleged assault on the complainant led to the removal of five police personnel, including station in-charge Vedendra Singh Kushwaha.

Initially, reports suggested that seven police personnel, including the station in-charge, had been suspended.

However, senior police officials clarified on Saturday that only five personnel had been removed from the police station and a departmental inquiry was underway.

According to police, an aide of Shukla approached Aerodrome police station around 6.30 pm on Friday, alleging that Balakdas Jatwa and his accomplice had assaulted him and his wife following a road rage dispute.

The complainant said he was returning home with his family in a car when the suspects stopped him over alleged wrong-side driving.

Following the complaint, police sent the complainant to a hospital for a medico-legal certificate (MLC) and dispatched another team to examine CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

After the medical examination, the complainant returned to the police station with his brother-in-law, where an argument broke out with an on-duty officer over alleged delays in police action.

The situation escalated into a heated exchange, during which some police personnel allegedly dragged the two men inside the station and threw them on the floor.

The incident was reportedly captured on the police station's CCTV cameras.

Following the altercation, a large number of the MLA's supporters gathered outside the police station and staged a 'gherao', demanding action against the personnel involved.

As tensions mounted, additional deputy commissioner of police Sumit Kerkatta rushed to the spot to pacify the protesters.

Officials reportedly indicated that the personnel concerned could face immediate suspension, following which the protest temporarily subsided.

However, deputy commissioner of police Narendra Singh Rawat clarified that five personnel had been removed from Aerodrome police station.

They included station in-charge Vedendra Singh Kushwaha, assistant sub-inspector Mukesh Parmar, head constables Vijay Verma and Dinesh Meena, and constable Surendra Dewda.

Assistant commissioner of police, Malharganj, Ashok Singh Jadoun has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the entire incident. Further action, including suspension, will be decided after the departmental inquiry.

Meanwhile, sub-inspector Sanjay Vaishnav has been assigned charge of the police station.

Police also registered a case under Sections 74, 115(2), 296 and 351 in connection with allegations of assault, intimidation, verbal abuse and molestation. One suspect has been arrested.