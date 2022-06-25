Indore: BJP is developer whereas Congress is destroyer, says Bhargav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP mayoral candidate Pushyamitra Bhargav claimed that BJP played a role of developer whereas Congress turned out to be a destroyer.

“When Congress had reins of Indore Municipal Corporation’s Council, there were not even basic facilities in the city. It was only after BJP got power to drive IMC’s council, the turnaround happened in the city,” he said while campaigning in Depalpur, Sanwer and some parts of Indore-2 assembly constituency.

Bhargav said that the then Chief Minister of Congress Digvijaya Singh used to say management and not development clinches votes in elections. “Congress does management and BJP development. Voters every time choose us for development,” he added.

He also slammed Congress for making false allegations against the BJP that it is power greedy.

“People do not vote Congress to power in council because of their past experience. People had to take to the streets ever now and then for basic facilities when Congress had reins of IMC’s council,” he said.

“Today's modern Indore is growing and developing rapidly with the support of the IMC’s council led by BJP. “Residents don’t want Indore’s growth to stop so return of BJP is imminent,” he added.