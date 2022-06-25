e-Paper Get App

Indore: BJP is developer whereas Congress is destroyer, says Bhargav

Bhargav said that the then Chief Minister of Congress Digvijaya Singh used to say management and not development clinches votes in elections.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 01:07 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP mayoral candidate Pushyamitra Bhargav claimed that BJP played a role of developer whereas Congress turned out to be a destroyer.

“When Congress had reins of Indore Municipal Corporation’s Council, there were not even basic facilities in the city. It was only after BJP got power to drive IMC’s council, the turnaround happened in the city,” he said while campaigning in Depalpur, Sanwer and some parts of Indore-2 assembly constituency.

Bhargav said that the then Chief Minister of Congress Digvijaya Singh used to say management and not development clinches votes in elections. “Congress does management and BJP development. Voters every time choose us for development,” he added.

He also slammed Congress for making false allegations against the BJP that it is power greedy.

“People do not vote Congress to power in council because of their past experience. People had to take to the streets ever now and then for basic facilities when Congress had reins of IMC’s council,” he said.

“Today's modern Indore is growing and developing rapidly with the support of the IMC’s council led by BJP. “Residents don’t want Indore’s growth to stop so return of BJP is imminent,” he added.

Read Also
Indore: Students find Maths tough in JEE Main for B Tech courses
article-image
HomeIndoreIndore: BJP is developer whereas Congress is destroyer, says Bhargav

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 25, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 25, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Mumbai: Husband gets 1-year jail, Rs 10,000 fine for abusing second wife

Mumbai: Husband gets 1-year jail, Rs 10,000 fine for abusing second wife

Mumbai: Extortion case accused denied bail; next proceeding to be held before Sep 30

Mumbai: Extortion case accused denied bail; next proceeding to be held before Sep 30

Mumbai: BMC releases draft voters' list

Mumbai: BMC releases draft voters' list

Tapan Kumar Deka appointed IB chief; Samant Kumar Goel gets one year extension as RAW chief

Tapan Kumar Deka appointed IB chief; Samant Kumar Goel gets one year extension as RAW chief