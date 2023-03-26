Indore: BJP governments have shown what tyranny is, says Congress leader Jitu Patwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari said that the Centre and state governments have shown people what tyranny is.

“We heard about tyranny, but this government has shown us what tyranny is. Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, my suspension from the state assembly, and arrest of Vikrant Bhuria have exposed the real face of the government, that is suppressing people’s voice,” Patwari said.

He was talking to the media on the sidelines of the ‘Sankalp Satyagrah’ organised to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament, at Rajiv Gandhi Square, on Sunday.

The former minister also said that Narendra Modi had said ‘Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga’, but he is hiding ‘Kisne Khaya’. “If you ask about shell companies of Adani, then you will be disqualified from the Parliament,” he said.

The former minister also targeted BJP president JP Nadda, and home minister Amit Shah and said that they are visiting the state but couldn’t tell people why the conditions of farmers worsened in the state and why their debt is increasing.

“People will teach a lesson to them in the coming elections as it would be an election between the people and BJP. Congress will be a medium for the same. Party will secure over 160 seats in the state in coming elections,” Patwari added.

Youth Congress activists stop police van taking Bhuria to Bhopal

Protesting against the arrest of Youth Congress state chief Vikrant Bhuria, Indore Youth Congress leaders staged a demonstration at Bypass on Sunday. The party workers also stopped the police van, in which Bhuria was being taken to Bhopal, at the toll booth. Later, police removed the agitating party workers to clear the passage to the van. City YC president Ramiz Khan, district president Daulat Patel, Swapnil Kamble, Sarfaraz Ansari, Abhijeet Pandey, Gaurav Patel, Atul Rokade, Devesh Vaishnav, Nitin Panchal, and others were present in the agitation.