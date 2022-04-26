Neemuch: BJP gets poor Muslims to pelt stones on Hindu processions

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party national general secretary Digvijaya Singh has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims in a bid to divert public attention from high inflation and rising unemployment.

The former chief minister was addressing media persons in Jawad village of Neemuch district, on the first day of his two-day visit to the district.

Talking about the recent stone-pelting incident on Ram Navami procession that led to violence and communal tension in Khargone district, Singh put up a new theory about the incident claiming that, "BJP gives money to poor Muslims and gets them to pelt stones on Hindu religious processions," and added that this was also true in cases of other stone-pelting incidents that have come to light across the country.

Singh said when people ask for employment, BJP says don't wear hijab, when people raise the issue of inflation, BJP raises the issue of halal meat and when people question the derailed economy, they counter it by saying stop wearing a burqa.

Referring to the Neemuch BJP district president Pawan Patidar brandishing a sword during the Hanuman Jayanti procession, Congress leader said that it is an offence to wave a weapon in any procession under the Arms Act. Singh raised the question that what is the need for weapons in the procession of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti?

He said that under his tenure as chief minister, a rule prohibiting any display of weapons in any procession irrespective of the religion was made which remains in force even today. So he asked, who permitted the BJP district president to wave the sword?

Although he also said that he does not have the full facts about the Khargone incident, but added that he was in the process of getting his apprehensions looked into and will present the facts in front of everyone when the facts come to light.

Singh took the central and the state government to tasks over the law and order situation in the state including inflation, and tax. He criticised the state government saying that it was unable to maintain peace.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:07 PM IST