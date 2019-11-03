Indore: BJP, Cong trade barbs; Politics heats up over farmers’ plight

Indore: As farmers face crop damage due to excessive rainfall, BJP and Congress have started politics by holding each other responsible for cultivators’ plight.

Bhartiya Janta Party has announced to stage protest against state government at collector’s office in every district. It will take out ‘Kisan Akrosh Rally’ on Monday to emphasise that state government has done little to redress grievance of farmers whose crops have damaged due to excessive rains.

On the other hand, Congress party too has decided to protest against BJP-led union government for not providing relief fund for farmers in the excess-rain hit state.

Congress media cell chairperson Shobha Oza termed BJP as ‘Bhartiya Jhooti Party’ on Sunday and said that Centre has turned a blind eye to damages caused by heavy rains.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, she said out of 52 districts, 39 were affected due to heavy rains. Crops spread over 60.47 lakh hectares worth Rs 16,270 crore were damaged.

She said 674 people died and 1.20 lakh houses and over 11,000 kilometres of roads were damaged apart school and hospital buildings.

"It is the responsibility of Centre to help states during such a calamity. Centre has not released Rs 6,621.28 crore to MP from the National Disaster Relief Fund," she said adding, “Centre released funds for Bihar and Karnataka due to BJP government there but not doing the same in Congress-led Madhya Pradesh.”

The chairperson of Congress’ media cell said Centre was taking revenge for BJP's defeat in 2018 assembly polls and questioned BJP leaders for not taking steps to get funds for the state.

"Why are 28 Lok Sabha MPs and 107 MLAs of the BJP in the state not asking the Centre to send relief money for MP's farmers? Why are union ministers belonging to the state silent on this issue? They want to misguide people but will not succeed,” she added.

BJP will stage protest at collector’s office on Monday at 11.30 am while Congress will stage protest at divisional commissioner’s office at 11.30 am.