Indore: BJP Cell Demands FIR Against Neha Singh Rathore For Objectionable Tweet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP legal cell officials have lodged a complaint against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore for her objectionable tweet in Sidhi Pee case on Thursday night. The police are investigating the case. It is said that a case has been registered against the singer in Bhopal.

Advocate Nimesh Pathak, BJP legal cell city convenor, along with other activists reached the Chhoti Gwaltoli police station and demanded an FIR against the singer for her objectionable post. She shared a tweet with a picture looking like an RSS activist peeing on a person. Police station in-charge Rakesh Modi said that the senior officers have been informed about the complaint and the investigation is on.

On Friday, RSS activists and advocate Surendra Alawa along with advocate Nimesh Pathak reached MG Road police station. They lodged a complaint against one Lokesh Mujalda and Abhishek for sharing objectionable content on social media related to the Sidhi case. The police have registered a case against both of them and they are being searched for.