 Indore-Bilaspur And Return Train Cancelled From Sept 30; Check Details
Indore-Bilaspur And Return Train Cancelled From Sept 30; Check Details

Indore-Bilaspur And Return Train Cancelled From Sept 30; Check Details

The operation of Train No. 18234 Bilaspur Indore Express running from Bilaspur will be cancelled from September 30 to October 4.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Representational Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the yard remodelling and electronic interlocking work at the new Katni Junction station of Jabalpur Division of West Central Railway, the operation of Indore-Bilaspur-Indore train has been cancelled.

According to official information, the operation of Train No. 18234 Bilaspur Indore Express running from Bilaspur will be cancelled from September 30 to October 4. Similarly, the operation of train number 18233 Indore Bilaspur Express running from the city will be cancelled from October 1 to 5. 

article-image

