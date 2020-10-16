Indore: Big no to garba, no religious procession this year- Check full guidelines

Indore: Here is sad news for garba lovers. There won’t be any garba events. Plus, no religious procession can be taken out this year.

With festive season setting in, district collector Manish Singh on Friday issued prohibitory orders for ensuring strict adherence of COVID-19 guidelines to check the spread of coronavirus infection through religious, cultural, political etc gathering.

The orders have been issued under Section-144 of Criminal Procedure Code-1973.

Action will be taken against those who violate the orders issued under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code. Violation will come under the category of punishable offence. Remaining orders and relaxations given from time to time will remain in force.

As per the orders, the earlier restrictions regarding the height of the statue/Tazia to be installed at various places in the entire Indore district have been removed. The size of the pandal is fixed to a maximum of 30X45 feet. It has been said in the order that the tableau makers will not set up and display their tableaux in narrow streets where crowds of devotees/spectators are unable to adhere to social distancing norm.

Organisers will have to ensure that the crowd of devotees / spectators do not gather at the tableau venue and social distancing is to be followed. The idol immersion will be done by the respective organising committee.