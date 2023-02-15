Indore: Bid to improve city’s AQI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The US Agency for International Development (USAID), Clean Air Catalyst, and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Wednesday unveiled three reference-grade air quality monitoring stations, which will provide highly accurate data on local sources of air pollution and help inform strategies to improve air quality in Indore.

The event was organized at Malav Kanya Higher Secondary School, one of three sites where the monitoring equipment is being installed.

The equipment measured at three locations throughout the city will give the levels of fine particulate matter, tiny particles that can be inhaled and cause serious health problems like heart attacks, stroke and asthma, said officials.

The equipment at Malav Kanya School will also measure levels of black carbon, a short-lived climate pollutant that warms our planet and harms our health, as well as carbon monoxide, another hazardous pollutant.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said, “Indore experiences problems with traffic and air quality. With the help of the public, I am confident that as a city that leads the way in innovation, we will solve both issues.”

USAID Mission Director to India, Veena Reddy, said, “In India, USAID is developing local solutions with the government, communities, and the private sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants, for better health, prosperity and environment. USAID hopes that improved data through these stations will support Indore’s efforts to improve air quality and also spur other cities and policymakers to take further action.”

“The data generated from this air quality monitoring equipment will help to assess the current levels of air

pollution which in turn will help policymakers frame solutions to address this critical challenge. Air pollution affects everyone but particularly impacts women,

children and low-income communities,” said Sree Kumar

Kumaraswamy, programme director, Air Quality Action, WRI India.