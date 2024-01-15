Indore: Bhopal Youth Drowns In Pond | Image Credit - Freepik

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a bike company from Bhopal drowned in a pond in Simrol area on Sunday. He and his three colleagues had gone to Simrol for marketing and promotion of the bike company and after finishing their work, two of them were taking bath in the pond when the incident happened. The rescue team recovered the body in the evening. DSP (headquarters) Umakant Chowdhary said that the deceased has been identified as Pradeep Singh Jatav, a resident of Berasia in Bhopal district. He was employed in a renowned bike company and he along with three colleagues Vishal Kushwah, Surendra Rajput and Deepak Jatav had gone to Simrol for promotion of their company.

They were promoting the company opposite to IIT Indore. After finishing their work, they reached a pond in Simrol where Pradeep and Vishal were taking bath when the former reached the deep end and got drowned in the pond. Vishal tried to save him but in vain. He later informed his other two colleagues and the villagers. Later, the police were informed. Simrol police and state disaster emergency response force (SDERF) reached the spot and began their search operation. They found the body of Pradeep in the evening. The police later sent the body for autopsy after investigation on the spot. The family members of the deceased were also informed by the police.