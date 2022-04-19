Indore: Bhoomi pujan of link road from Kanadia to Khajrana temple performed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhoomi pujan of a proposed link road between Kanadia Road and Khajrana Ganesha Temple was performed on Tuesday.

The pujan was performed by MP Shankar Lalwani, Indore Development Authority chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda , Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia, BJP city president Gourav Ranadive and others.

The length of the link road will be 1.40 km whereas breadth will be 18m. The cost of the project is Rs 10 crore.

50 percent cost will be borne by Khajrana Temple Committee and remaining 50 by Indore Municipal Corporation.

The work of cement concrete road, culvert construction, storm water line, pavement construction and electric line shifting is to be done under the project. With the road construction, direct access road will be available from Kanadia to Khajrana temple, which will facilitate the visitors and their surroundings. Traffic pressure will be reduced on the nearby roads.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 01:07 PM IST