Indore: Bhargav starts poll campaign from colony he was born in

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s mayoral candidate, Pushyamitra Bhargav, started his election campaign on Monday from Adarsh Indira Nagar in ward No. 70 where he was born and grew up in.

Seeking support from voters in ward No. 70, Bhargav reached ward No. 71 where the resident unions welcomed him by showering flowers on him.

He also toured ward No.s 82, 83, 84 and 85. He returned to ward No. 82 in the evening and ended his campaign for Monday. On the first day of his canvassing, Bhargav covered six wards. He was in an open jeep. MP Shankar Lalwani, Indore-4 MLA Malini Gaud, Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola, BJP city chief Gaurav Ranadive and senior leader Krishna Murari Moghe accompanied him in the jeep.

At the MOG Lines, an elderly woman, Meena Devi, told Ranadive that, previously, huge, stinking garbage containers used to be placed close to her house. “Ex-mayor Malini Gaud ensured door-to-door garbage collection which worked wonders,” she said.

Bhargav will campaign in the Indore-I Assembly constituency on Tuesday. He will start campaigning at 9 am from Khedapati Hanuman Mandir in ward No. 1.