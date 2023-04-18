Indore: Beware of city buses while driving your vehicle  

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The act of errant drivers recklessly driving city buses has now started terrorising commuters on city roads. People have started lodging complaints with AICTSL over rashly driven buses. The department received over 40 complaints against city bus drivers in March, while in April this number has already reached 31.

The department says that the drivers are appointed through a private recruiting company that is not only responsible for providing well-trained drivers but also has to take the responsibility for their driving skills.

“I have to drive through Madhumilan square every day, and the worst part of it is the number of buses that congest the square. I have had terrifying encounters with city buses as they rarely follow traffic rules and give you no space to drive, especially to the two-wheelers,” said Mayur Patel, a bank employee.

“Coming to the university has now become an adventurous task and the ongoing construction of the road add ups to the difficulty. The city buses stand all over the Bhawarkua square rarely leaving us a path to cross the signal. The drivers never follow the speed limit and also use abusive words if the preceding driver does not give them enough space to overtake,” said Aarushi Malvia, a university student.

Buses stop at drivers' will, stops have no meaning

Even though AICTSL has installed over 750 bus stands all over the city, bus drivers rarely follow the instructions. “There are two bus stops in front of the university, however, the buses can stop anywhere in the middle of the traffic for passengers putting the lives of commuters at risk,” said Roshni Kureja, a university professor.

Monitoring body formed

“We have been receiving many complaints over the last few months and have been taking it seriously. The department has always taken strict actions against those who have violated the rules. Following the recent complaints, the department has officially sent a notice to the recruiting agency and will be monitoring its work through a committee,” said Manoj Pathak, CEO, AICTSL.

