Indore-Bengaluru Vistara flight from April 21

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vistara airlines is all set to launch an Indore-Bengaluru flight on April 21. TK Jose, Chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), said, “As per the request from passengers and travel agents, Vistara Airlines has inducted a new daily flight for Indore-Bengaluru-Indore effective April 21”.

The return fare for the flight will be Rs 5,499, which is a special inaugural return fare.

The flight timings will be as follows: The flight will depart from Bengaluru at 6 pm and arrive in Indore at 7.55 pm. The flight from Indore will depart at 8.30 pm and reach Bengaluru at 10.25 pm.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:29 AM IST