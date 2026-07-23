Indore Bench High Court Seeks Concrete Anti-Pollution Plan | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken a stern view of the authorities' response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on rising noise and environmental pollution in the city, observing that merely stating action is being taken against polluters is not sufficient.

A division bench of Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Alok Awasthi directed the concerned authorities to file a detailed affidavit explaining the measures already taken, legal action initiated against violators, the effectiveness of those measures, and further steps proposed to curb pollution.

The petitioners were represented by advocate Abhinav P Dhanodkar, while government advocate Pradyumna Kibe appeared for the State.

In compliance with the court's earlier directions, ACP Ashish Patel (Khajrana Zone), ACP AS Jadon (Malharganj Zone) and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board regional officer Satish K Chouksey were personally present before the court.

During the hearing, the authorities submitted that appropriate action was being taken against those responsible for causing pollution. However, the bench expressed dissatisfaction, observing that the response lacked specific details on the nature of the action taken and its effectiveness.

The court directed the authorities to file a comprehensive affidavit detailing action taken against polluters, legal proceedings initiated against violators, the outcome of such action, and additional measures that can be implemented to effectively curb pollution in the city.

The bench also directed the State Government to specify the action taken by the district magistrate to ensure compliance with Section 18 of the Madhya Pradesh Kolahal Niyantran Adhiniyam, 1985.

Emphasising that matters affecting public health and the environment require effective enforcement, the court said general or routine statements would not suffice. It directed the authorities to place concrete facts, documentary evidence and a clear enforcement roadmap before the court.

The matter has been listed for hearing in the week commencing August 17.