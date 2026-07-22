CM Mohan Yadav Likely To Inaugurate Lavkush Bridge On Wednesday In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The opening of one arm of the Indore Development Authority's (IDA) Lavkush double-decker bridge was postponed by a day on Wednesday, leaving local representatives and residents disappointed after they gathered at the site expecting traffic to be flagged off.

Expecting the bridge arm to open, corporators Sonali Parmar and Sandhya Jaiswal, representing wards at the Ujjain-side and Banganga-side ends of the bridge, reached the site with supporters and local residents. The atmosphere remained festive as they awaited the arrival of senior BJP leaders and officials for the traffic inauguration.

However, after waiting for a considerable time and learning that no senior leaders or ministers were arriving, the corporators left the venue after speaking with party leaders.

Later in the evening, the IDA issued a press release stating that the opening had been deferred due to technical reasons. It said traffic on one lane of the upper deck would begin on Wednesday on a trial basis, subject to the completion of traffic testing and ongoing road construction beneath the bridge.

IDA chief executive officer Parikshit Jhade later said there is a possibility that the bridge arm will now be inaugurated on Thursday by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who is scheduled to visit Indore.

Built at a cost of around Rs 175 crore, the Lavkush bridge is among Madhya Pradesh's most distinctive double-decker bridges and is expected to become a key traffic corridor during the 2028 Ujjain Simhastha.

According to the IDA, opening one arm will divert traffic from Ujjain towards Sanwer Road, Mari Mata Square and Banganga, while facilitating faster construction of the service road below. The remaining work is expected to be completed within about two months, after which the entire bridge will be formally inaugurated and opened to traffic.