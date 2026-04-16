Indore Bench High Court Directs Agar Collector To Decide Plea Against School Merger | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the proposed transfer of students from a government primary school in Agar Malwa district, directing the local administration to take a decision within 30 days.

A division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi was hearing a petition filed by Ruksar Bee, president of the Shikshak Palak Sangh of Government Primary School, Itwariya, in Susner tehsil.

The petition challenged a Jan 09 order issued by the district collector to shift students from the primary school at Itwariya to Sandipani Vidyalaya (CM Rise School), located about 3-4 kilometres away.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the move would adversely impact students from Classes I to V, particularly those from seven wards, citing concerns over accessibility. It was also submitted that a representation had already been filed before the collector during a public grievance hearing on March 24.

Government advocate Pradyumna Kibe, representing the State, maintained that the decision was purely administrative and did not warrant judicial interference.

After hearing both sides, the High Court refrained from examining the merits of the case. Instead, it directed the collector to consider and decide the pending representation in accordance with law within 30 days from the date of submission of the court order.

The bench clarified that it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the dispute.