Indore: Beggars turning into a menace in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The beggars in the city are becoming a major problem for the citizens, especially for those on two-wheelerswhen they halt at the traffic signals and beggars literally force them to give money.

There are several spots of the city where people can see beggars begging for money from pedestrians or for those on two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Free Press visited several areas in the city where the beggar go about their business.

1. Chappan Dukan

If you go to Chappan Dukan, you can easily notice beggars and many of them literally chase you till you give them money. One of the shopkeepers at Chhapan, Ayush Sharma, said that there are more than 10 to 20 beggars who roam daily near the shops and whenever they see youngsters or young couples they just surround them and start begging. There are many kids who just grasp the hand or shirt sleeves of the people asking them to give money and when someone refuses, they misbehave with them.

2. Radisson Square

At Radisson Square, the situation is the worst. Here the beggars run behind the vehicles to get money. Many times, they come in front of vehicles to get money. According to the local residents, these beggars come from nearby areas for begging and after completing begging they go back home. One of the passersby at the square said that she halted at the Square where one ‘pregnant’ lady beggar came to her and begged for money. She took out money to give to the beggar and the beggar snatched a large amount of money from her. She asked the beggar to give the money back to her but the beggar started arguing with her and taking advantage of the signal she fled from the place.

3. Palasia

At Palasia Square, few beggars can be seen who are handicap and whenever the signal stops they move between the vehicles and ask for the money. Many vehicle drivers give money to them.

4. Vijay Nagar

At Vijay Nagar Square, situation is same as Palasia Square but because there is a police station the beggars remain alert from the police and also traffic police staff deploys at the Square because of which beggars avoid begging there.

5. Bhanwarkuwan

The Bhanwarkuwan Square is another spot in the city where people are troubled with the beggars. There is a police station at Square itself but still many beggars roam around the square. One of the students at coaching class, Animesh, said that daily beggars create mischief at the square. Whenever someone gives one of them some money, the others too flock around the person begging to give them money also.

6. Mhow Naka

At Mhow Naka many beggars beg with the people halt at the signal. These beggars carry kids with them and emotionally ask people to give money on the name of food and other things. Anshul Solanki, of Sudama Nagar said that he goes very often from Mhow Naka Square. These beggars only demand money from the people and if a person tells them that he is willing to buy food for them they refuse and only demand money.

7. Bengali Square

At Bengali Square, because the construction work of the flyover is going on, many beggars have made it an easy spot for begging. These beggars stand below the flyover pillars and whenever the signal stops they come to the two-wheeler riders and demand money.

8. Zoo

Many beggars can be seen near the Zoo parking as well as near the temple and dargah on the opposite side of the road. The devotees who visit temples or the dargah are the targets for the beggars who come in front of them asking for moneyHere also, if money is given to one of the beggars, other beggars also start begging from that person demanding money.

9. Sarafa

Sarafa, a fast-food hub, has also become a spot for beggars. The person who visits Sarafa food market for food, these beggars walk behind the people for money or demand food. The number of kids begging here is more than adults.

There are also many such areas in the city where beggars are causing trouble to the people. However, the administration is taking action against the beggars and destitute shifting them to the shelter home.

Beggar exposed

Recently, a beggar, who fled from Delhi, was caught begging at LIG Square by the deployed traffic police constable Sumant Singh Kachhawa. The beggar was pretending to be handicap but the cop exposed him and found that the beggar had both hands. The beggar, identified as Rakesh of Kota was handed over to the MIG police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 11:05 PM IST