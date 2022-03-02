Indore: Beggars’ rehabilitation, skill development centre set up

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of its initiative of making the city beggar-free, Indore Municipal Corporation, on Tuesday, inaugurated a rehabilitation and skill development centre for beggars and destitute people.

The centre, which has been established at the Social Welfare Complex at Pardeshipura, was inaugurated by MP Shankar Lalwani, collector Manish Singh, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, MLA Ramesh, and additional commissioner of police Manish Kapooria.

Commissioner Pal said that separate accommodation facilities—Ahilya Dham for women and Shivkuti for men—with a capacity of 100 people have been constructed at the centre. All helpless and needy people found begging will be brought to the centre and trained to be self-sufficient. Destitute people living in temple courtyards, at squares and other places will be brought to the centre. Their profiling will be done according to their abilities, interests and so forth and, on the basis of that, skill upgradation training will be imparted.

MP Shankar Lalwani said that, on the demand of public representatives, it was decicded to send a proposal to the government for construction of an additional building at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Singh said that this was an effort, not a result. “The results are yet to come,” he added.

Sewing machines will be provided to the centre. Broom-making, incense stick-making, compost-making, nursery development and other kinds of training will be imparted at the centre. With the help of the self-help groups, arrangements for food will also be made for male and female beggars residing at the centre.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:58 AM IST