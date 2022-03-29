Indore: Bed-roll service to be resumed on 11 trains from April 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the decreasing number of corona infection cases, the Railways has decided to resume the bed roll service on 11 trains operated from the city and Mhow.

According to official information, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Railways had temporarily banned the bed roll service. The service will be rolled out in April on the following trains:

1. Train No. 22944/22943 Indore-Pune-Indore Express

2. Train No. 19307/19308 Indore-Chandigarh-Indore Express

3. Train No. 12914/12913 Indore-Nagpur-Indore Express

4. Train No. 19320/19319 Indore-Veraval-Indore Express

5. Train No. 19343/19333 Indore-Bhandarkund (Chhindawara)-Indore Express

6. Train No. 19334/19333 Indore-Bikaner-Indore Express

7. Train No. 19313/19314 Indore-Patna-Indore Express

8. Train No. 19321/19322 Indore-Patna-Indore Express

9. Train No. 12919/12920 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shrimata Vaishnodevi-Katra Express

10. Train No. 12924/12923 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Nagpur Express

11. Train No. 19301/19302 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Yeshwantpur Express

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:16 AM IST