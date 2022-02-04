Indore: B.Ed colleges shying away from giving info on SC/ST dropouts

Indore (Madhya Prdaesh): BEd colleges affiliated to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya are shying away from providing information sought by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) on SC/ST dropouts, to file a reply in State Assembly.

MLA Hina Lakhiram in the Assembly had asked a question pertaining to students from SC/ST category who took admission in BEd programme by paying Rs 5000 as admission fee through DHE but later dropped out.

The legislator had sought to know the number of such dropouts in sessions 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Citing the question, DHE had directed universities across the state to collect information from BEd colleges affiliated with them. Resultantly, DAVV had sought information from all 61 colleges under its wings. Initially, the last date to submit information was January 31. Merely 10 colleges out of 61 provided the information to the university.

The DAVV on January 31 extended the deadline till January 3. As per information, about 25 colleges have provided details sought by DHE till January 3.

It is to be noted that admission to BEd colleges are granted through centralised online counselling conducted by DHE.

Though the fees of BEd course range from Rs 35000 to 45000, DHE recovers Rs 5000 only at the time of allotment of seats which they transfer to the colleges later on.

The remaining fee amount is recovered by the colleges from the students.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:44 PM IST