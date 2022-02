Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday evening that Hoshangabad city will be known as Narmadapuram from Narmada Jayanti.

Similarly, he announced, Babai town that falls under Hoshangabad district will be known as Makhan Nagar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:40 AM IST