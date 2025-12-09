 Indore Becomes First In State To Procure Portable Tyre Killers To Stop Unauthorised Vehicles
DCP Kaladgi added, “We can use this equipment to stop vehicles involved in suspicious activities or to nabbed criminals. A single police personnel can quickly deploy the spike strips in front of any approaching vehicle. We will also procure other technical equipment and increase the number of portable tyre killers to 20 in the coming time.”

Indore News: Indore Becomes First In State To Procure Portable Tyre Killers To Stop Unauthorised Vehicles | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has become the first city in Madhya Pradesh to introduce portable tyre killers designed to stop unauthorized vehicles by puncturing their tires. The city traffic police have procured four such easy-to-deploy pieces of equipment for quick roadblocks.

These will initially be used at prominent squares on the outer points of the city, and the number of tire killers will be increased to 20 in the coming months.

