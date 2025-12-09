Indore News: Indore Becomes First In State To Procure Portable Tyre Killers To Stop Unauthorised Vehicles | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has become the first city in Madhya Pradesh to introduce portable tyre killers designed to stop unauthorized vehicles by puncturing their tires. The city traffic police have procured four such easy-to-deploy pieces of equipment for quick roadblocks.

These will initially be used at prominent squares on the outer points of the city, and the number of tire killers will be increased to 20 in the coming months.

DCP (Traffic) Anand Kaladgi said, “Traffic police are strictly enforcing the No-Entry rules. As part of this initiative, we have procured four portable tyre killers, the first in the state. These will be deployed at the outer points of the city’s No-Entry zones. Heavy vehicles that forcefully enter no-vehicle zones by breaking barricades or driving the wrong way can now be stopped easily by puncturing their tires with spike strips.”

Will also be used in catching criminal

DCP Kaladgi added, “We can use this equipment to stop vehicles involved in suspicious activities or to nabbed criminals. A single police personnel can quickly deploy the spike strips in front of any approaching vehicle. We will also procure other technical equipment and increase the number of portable tyre killers to 20 in the coming time.”