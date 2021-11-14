Indore: ​Becomes first district in state to administer 50L doses

Indore

Administration’s step to put curbs on people who have not taken the second dose of vaccination is paying off as people have started showing enthusiasm for getting vaccinated with the second dose of Covid vaccine as over 72,000 more people were inoculated on the fourth day of Vaccination Maha Abhiyan. With this, Indore became the first district in the state which administered over 50 lakh doses, so far.

Health department has also decided to continue the mega drive on Sunday to reach maximum people to get the dose.

With this, over 2.90 lakh people were vaccinated in the last four days.

With the boost in vaccination, the number of people vaccinated with at least one dose rose to over 29.80 lakh while over 20.65 lakh people have taken the second dose as well.

“We have achieved an over target as we got the official target of vaccinating 50,000 people on the second day. However, we pushed our limits and had increased the target to 1 lakh people and we could reach the target of 72,000,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

Moreover, over 10,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated so far with the first dose of vaccine while over 4,000 pregnant women have taken the second dose as well.

Two doctors decided not to see patients sans second dose

TB specialist Dr Vijay Chhajlani and physiotherapist Dr Pinkee Bhatia on Saturday dashed off a letter to the District Collector that they will not provide treatment to the patients who have not taken the second dose of vaccine. They extended their support to the administration’s drive to boost vaccination in the district.

Bus operators not to allow travelling without vaccination

Bus operators associations have met the district collector and informed that they have decided not to allow passengers without taking Covid vaccination. Collector Manish Singh welcomed the move and also assured them to open a vaccination centre at Teen Imli Bus Stand so that passengers can take the dose before travelling in buses.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 02:01 AM IST