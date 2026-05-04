Indore Bar Association Polls Deferred Till After Summer Vacation | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The annual elections of the Indore Bar Association have been deferred until after the summer vacation, though the process has formally commenced with the release of the preliminary voter list. Members have until May 11 to submit any claims or objections regarding the list.

Association secretary Kapil Birtare stated that the draft voter list currently includes 6,638 members. Objections can be filed until 5:00 PM on May 11, after which formal hearings will be conducted. The final voter list is expected to be published within three days of the hearings, alongside the announcement of the Chief Election Officer.

With Indore courts set to observe a month-long summer break starting May 16, election activities are expected to gain full momentum only after the courts reopen. This year’s polls are drawing significant interest following new directives on women’s reservation; the post of treasurer and two executive member positions have been reserved for female candidates.

State Bar Council Polls on May 12

Meanwhile, elections for the State Bar Council are scheduled for May 12 across the state. Approximately 24 candidates from Indore are in the fray. Notably, all five representatives from Indore in the outgoing 25-member council are contesting again.

The impact of women’s reservation is also visible in the state-level polls, with seven of the 25 positions reserved for female advocates. While voting will take place for five of these seats, the remaining two reserved positions will be filled through nominations based on mutual agreement between the council and authorities.