Indore: Bar Association Miffed Over Traffic Dept Counter In Lok Adalat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the Lok Adalat was held on Saturday, Indore Bar Association advocates raised objection over inviting the traffic police in the Lok Adalat to take challans from the people.

The letter issued by Bar Association advocate Ghanshyam Gupta said, ‘Traffic Department was present in the District and Sessions Court premises by setting up its counter only for the purpose of recovery of challans issued in the past and no kind of relaxation, facility and others were provided in the challans issued by them.

No initiative of any kind is being taken, which shows that the traffic department has become a participant in the Lok Adalat only for the sake of recovery.’

Advocate Ratnesh Pal said that the very concept of Lok Adalat is based on the fact that in financial matters, the amount can be settled on the basis of exemption and the government or other departments along with the general public can be saved from disputes.

But the traffic department recovered challans, for which advocates issued letter to the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA).

A request is made by advocates to the DLSA that, if departments like traffic are included in the Lok Adalat, then special care should be taken that the general public also gets benefited through the Lok Adalat and there is a reduction in litigation.

DLSA officials Mitheelesh Dehariya said that there is no rule/circular issued by the government to give discounts in challans for which there were no discounts provided in Lok Adalat to the challan payers.