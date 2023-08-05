Indore: Bankers Discuss Means Of Capacity Building Of MSMEs

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Public and private sector bankers discussed ways and means of financial capacity building of micro, small and medium units on the first day of the two-day workshop organised by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Bhopal office on Friday. They also discussed digital loan guidelines and details about the role of trade receivables discounting system (TReDS), account aggregator and technological intervention in MSME financing.

The workshop is being organised under the National Mission for Capacity Building of Bankers (NAMCABS 3.0). The objective of the workshop is capacity enhancement of bankers working in financing for micro, small and medium enterprises. Hemant Kumar Soni, general manager, Reserve Bank of India, welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of the micro, small and medium enterprises sector in the overall economic environment and the important role of banks in the development of this sector.

High-ranking officials of the State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and SIDBI also shared their invaluable experiences in the workshop.

Sudhir Kesarwani, assistant general manager, Department of Financial Inclusion & Development, Reserve Bank of India, took a session on the importance of MSMEs in the Indian context and guidelines issued by RBI on MSME financing.

Neha Singh, assistant general manager, explained the digital loan guidelines and Sachin Sule, manager, explained in detail the role of TReDS, account aggregator and technological intervention in MSME financing. In addition, the workshop covered Government of India Initiatives made for the MSME sector, monitoring progress in MSME accounts and management of stress, revival of credit flow in MSMEs, role of CICs in MSME lending, loan documentation and aspects of recovery of MSME loans, CGTMSE and topics like role of NCGTC, NPA management, etc. were covered.

Appreciating the programme, the participants informed that the knowledge gained from the workshop will benefit the micro, small and medium enterprises of the region, which will help in employment generation.

