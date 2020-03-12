Indore: Bankers’ demonstration against bank merger 

Indore: Agitating over the merger of public sector banks, the bank employees and officers held a demonstration against the move of the central government here on Thursday.

The Central Government has announced that from April 1, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will be merged into Punjab National Bank. Similarly, Syndicate Bank will be merged with Canara Bank and Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank will be merged into Union Bank of India. Allahabad Bank will be merged into Indian Bank.

Mohan Krishna Shukla of Madhya Pradesh Bank Employees Association and Alok Khare of Madhya Pradesh Bank Officers Association informed that there is anger among the employees and officers of the banks over the proposed merger.

Both union leaders said that to protest against this forced merger of banks and other demands, members of the All India Bank Employees Association and All India Bank Officers Association held a demonstration at Oriental Bank of Commerce’s Yeshwant Niwas Road, GSITS Campus branch on Thursday evening after the banking hours. Both leaders said for next phase of agitation, a nationwide strike of the PSU Banks would be held on March 27.