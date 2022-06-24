Indore: Bank strike on June 27 postponed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed strike of public sector (PSU) banks on June 27 has been postponed. Following reconciliation with the officials of the Centre and the Indian Banks’ Association in New Delhi on Thursday, a decision was taken in this regard. The strike call was issued by the United Bank Workers’ Organisation and United Forum of Bank Unions. Leaders of both the unions held a meeting with Union labour commissioner SC Joshi on their demands. After the talks, the bank strike proposed on June 27 by the bank unions has been postponed.

Mohan Krishna Shukla, convener of the United Forum of the Bank Unions, said their demands were to declare a five-day bank week, pension updating, termination of the new pension scheme and resolving pending issues of the previous talks. The union representatives have been invited to Mumbai on July 1 for decisive talks.

Subsequently, the United Forum made an announcement of postponement of the strike call given for June 27 and also suspending all other agitation programmes. Senior bank employees’ leaders Alok Khare, Sachin Gokhale, Ramdev Saidiwal, Kamal Joshi, Naveen Dhodpakar, Naveen Modi, Pramod Gangrade, Pankaj Porwal and so forth congratulated all the bank employees and urged them to maintain unity.