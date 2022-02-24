Indore: Bank of New York’s assistant vice president commits suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant vice president of Bank of New York (BNY) allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling in Indore late Wednesday night, sources said on Thursday.

Shagun Sachdeva was posted at BNY’s Pune Branch and was living in Indore.

According to police, Sachdeva, a resident of Gurugram, was in a live-in relationship with Akshay Bhati, a resident of Shalimar Township in Indore for some time.

The police said that the body had been sent for autopsy and a probe was on to establish the reason that drove her to end life.

“The statements of her family members and live-in partner are yet to be recorded,” said a police officer.

