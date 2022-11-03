Indore: Bank of Maharashtra organises Vigilance Awareness Campaign

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “National Integration Day-2022” and “Vigilance Awareness Campaign-2022” programmes were organized by Bank of Maharashtra Indore Zone on Sunday under the guidelines of Head Office Pune.

Region head Mukesh Upadhyay first sent greetings of National Integration Day to all the bank employees present in Indore zone and motivated them to celebrate “Vigilance Awareness Week” from October 31 to November 6 in all the branches of the zone.

“Vigilance Awareness Week” is being celebrated by the Government of India in which all the officers and employees of Indore Zone were sworn in by the Zonal Office under Corruption Free India – Developed India to make India corruption free. A rally was also organised on this occasion by Bank of Maharashtra Indore Zone.