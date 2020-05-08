Indore: Bank of Baroda donates Rs 3K and 1000 masks

Employees of Bank of Baroda, Indore region, donated Rs 3 lakhs and 1,000 masks for those fighting against coronavirus.

The amount and the masks were handed over to district magistrate, Manish Singh by Shailesh Kumar Parakh the bank's DGM and regional head, Indore.

Parakh said the money was collected through the contributions of all staff members of Indore region. "Our branches are trying their best to provide uninterrupted essential banking services to our customers while adhering to social distancing and proper sanitisation," Parakh said

He also said that we salute all doctors, paramedics, policemen, sanitation workers and others engaged in different duties in the fight against the COVID-19