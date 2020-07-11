Indore Bank Loot Case: Four robbers identified, search is on for them

Indore: Police on Saturday claimed to have identified four accused in Rs 5.35 lakh robbery case in a private bank at Pardeshipura Square. However, they are yet to be arrested.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that various teams including the crime branch team were constituted to trace the robbers. The teams searched the CCTVs at various possible places in the city. The faces of the accused were captured in a CCTV and they have been identified. Sources claimed that two of the accused were detained by the police. However, the police refused to either confirm or deny the arrests.

More than 200 CCTVs examined

After the incident, more than 10 teams were instructed to trace the accused. The teams collected information about the accused on the basis of details given by the bank staff. During the investigation, police came to know that the robbers fled towards Lasudia area after which more than 200 CCTVs installed at various places were examined. DIG Mishra said that on the basis of CCTV footage, we have identified the accused. The further investigation is underway.

Instruction for banks and Sarafa shops

DIG Mishra said that the bank officials and Sarafa shop owners have been instructed to capture every customer’s face in the cameras before allowing them to enter in the banks or shops. The police officials were also instructed to check the records of banks and shops to verify whether they are following the instructions or not.

Police close to Usha Nagar robbery accused

DIG said that few suspects were also identified in the case of robbery at a cloth merchant in Usha Nagar area. They are being questioned into the case and the case will be solved soon. A joint team of crime branch and Annapurna police are working on the case.