Indore: Band call of Jain community receives good response

The people of Jain community on Wednesday took out a vehicle rally from Rajwada to Mahatma Gandhi statue on MG Road protesting against declaring Shikharji a tourist destination. The traders of the community also shut down their shops during the protest.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city bandh call given by the members of the Jain community protesting against declaring Sammed Shikharji area as a tourist place, on Wednesday received very good response. The shops, particularly in Jain community-dominated areas were fully closed.

By voluntarily supporting the bandh, the business associations showed the socio-cultural harmony of the city. On Wednesday hundreds of people reached the historical Kanch Mandir on the bandh cal and took out a procession that came back to the Kanch Mandir via Santa Bazar, Bajaj Khana Square, Bartan Bazar, Peepli Bazar, Rajwada, Khajuri Bazar and Sitlamata Bazar. Women, men and children participated in large numbers. Everyone was thanking the traders for keeping the markets closed.

At the end of the procession, the society in one voice demanded from the leaders of the country that Shikharji, the centre of faith, should be removed from the tourism list with immediate effect, security forces should be arranged for the protection of Parvatraj and the visit of the local people to the site just for roaming around should be stopped.

The leaders who gave the bandh call were Narendra Ved, Kanti Lal Bam, DK Jain, Pradeep Badjatya, Kailash Luhadia, Nirmal Kasliwal, Sanjay Bakliwal Kailash Nahar, Vimal Nahar, Santosh Mama, Kailash Bed, Ashok Patni, Pinkesh Tongya, Mukesh Togya, Nirmal Sethi, Deepak Patni, Jainesh Janjhari, Rajmal Patodi, Ratnesh Togya, Ashok Kala, Jaideep Jain, Kamal Sethi, Nakul Patodi etc.