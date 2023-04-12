 Indore: Bajrang Dal waylays 30-yr-old woman who was on a walk with Muslim friend, beat them black & blue
According to the victim, the accused beat her friend black & blue with bamboo sticks and when he opposed it, the bajrang dal men assaulted him in full public view until cops rescued him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
MP: 3 Bajrang Dal men booked for assaulting 30-year-old strolling with Muslim friend | Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Three Bajrang Dal men were booked for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old woman and her Muslim friend on suspicion of love-jihad in Mhow on Tuesday. The woman in her complaint has said that the Bajrang Dal men abused, molested and kicked her. They even broke her phone when she tried to call the cops.

As per a tweet posted by a journalist Kashif Kakvi, the woman is a mother of two and was taking a stroll with her friend Azhar Khan when 15-20 Bajrang Dal men confronted them. According to the victim, the accused beat Azhar black & blue with bamboo sticks and when he opposed it, the Bajrang Dal men assaulted him in full public view until cops rescued him.

'Threatened to kill if seen with Muslim'

“Before leaving, they threatened to kill me if I am seen with a Muslim”, she said.

The woman also alleged that the accused tried to tear her T-shirt and filmed the whole incident. 

Police have booked the accused for criminal intimidation, outraging modesty among other things under six sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 354, 294, 323, 341, 506, 34. However, no arrest has been made in the case.

Indore: Three booked for thrashing two workers at Shitla Mata temple, damaging property
