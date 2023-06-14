Indore: Bajrang Dal Rally Against Drugs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal took out a 21-kilometre Nashamukti Yatra rally on Monday. Bajrang Dal leader Annu Gehlot said that activists of the Badrinath area took out a foot march and vehicle rally that passed through many parts of the city.

Abhishek Udeniya, while addressing the activists, said that they will urge people to remain safe from drugs and remove intoxication from society.