 Indore: Bajrang Dal Rally Against Drugs
Abhishek Udeniya, while addressing the activists, said that they will urge people to remain safe from drugs and remove intoxication from society.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 01:39 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal took out a 21-kilometre Nashamukti Yatra rally on Monday. Bajrang Dal leader Annu Gehlot said that activists of the Badrinath area took out a foot march and vehicle rally that passed through many parts of the city.

